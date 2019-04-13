Ferrucci Qualifies on Seventh Row at Long Beach

Long Beach, CA (April 13, 2019) – Dale Coyne Racing’s Santino Ferrucci was looking to advance to the Fast 12 for the third consecutive race on Saturday during qualifying for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, but the rookie fell just short and will be starting the fourth NTT IndyCar Series race of the season in 13th place.

After sitting as high as second in the Group 1, Round 1 qualifying session, the rookie headed to pit lane for a fresh set of Firestone Alternate tires about halfway through the session. However, while he was on his way to registering his fastest lap, he touched the wall coming out of Turn 8 and consequently ended his chances of improving his lap time and moving on to the second round of qualifying.

Soon thereafter, a Red Flag ended the session early and Ferrucci had to settle for seventh in his group with a quickest lap of 1:08.1008 around the 1.968-mile, 12-turn temporary street course.

“Our #19 Cly-Del Manufacturing Honda was really quick today. The engineers did a fantastic job. We were definitely keen to advance into Round 2. Unfortunately, I gave the wall a much bigger kiss than I had ever wanted to do coming out of Turn 8 and that killed our lap and our chances of advancing. I look forward to going into the race tomorrow as I think we have a good race car.”

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will be broadcast live on NBCSN Sunday, April 14, 2019 starting at 4:00pm ET (1pm local), with the race scheduled to go green at 4:42pm ET (1:42pm local).