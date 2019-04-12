ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

PRACTICE REPORT

04.12.2019

Day one is complete at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The field of 23 will hit the track tomorrow morning for one last practice session before the grid is set. Catch tomorrow’s qualifying action on NBC Sports Network beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

No. 28 DHL HONDA – Ryan Hunter-Reay

Led the day’s first session and finished the day second overall with a best lap time of 01:07.8434 “Really, we’re just getting back to finding our baseline. Last year, we had very competitive cars. Again, this year rolled off with a really good setup, I think. It was a good starting point. We’ve made some changes to it trying to find what to do, what not to do, as you regularly would on a street course. The tricky part of a street course is you have to keep up with the racetrack, you have to be proactive with keeping up with it. As you go through the race weekend, it’s constantly changing conditions. So it was a good first day, definitely learned a lot. I know what to apply for tomorrow.”

No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS HONDA – Alexander Rossi

Finished the day sixth overall with a best lap time of 01:08.0810

“I think generally the car is good. We’ll be going through our normal checklist for Practice 3 tomorrow. I think we had a 1:07.7 run going and I made a mistake in Turn 8. I think the pace is there, so now we just need to put it all together.”

No. 98 U.S. CONCRETE / CURB HONDA – Marco Andretti

Finished the day 11th overall with a best lap time of 01:08.3936

“We are in the game, but still need to make a small change or two to be where we need to be on the (Firestone) Reds and the car is close to where we want it for the Black tires. We need to make changes in the right direction overnight to make up the three-tenths that separate us from the fastest six currently, but I definitely think we have a shot at the Fast Six tomorrow.”

No. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA – Zach Veach

Finished the day 14th overall with a best lap time of 01:08.4410

“Overall it was a pretty good day. We were P3 on the Blacks in the second session and then we put the Reds on and I just didn’t put a clean run together. I think we ended up P14, but realistically I think we’re pretty good. I’m happy with that. We need to make sure we have a clean day tomorrow and qualify towards that Fast Six.”