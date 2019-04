SPENCER PIGOT MAKES FIRST FIRESTONE FAST 6 APPEARANCE; MATCHES CAREER-BEST QUALIFYING EFFORT Pigot Will Start 6th in Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama; Ed Jones Qualifies 21st LEEDS, Ala. (April 6, 2019) – Qualifying Notes For the first time in his NTT IndyCar Series career, Spencer Pigot advanced to the Firestone Fast 6 and will…



