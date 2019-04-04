It’s official: Gateway Motorsports Park’s NTT IndyCar Series 500

and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series 200 a combo weekend in 2020

April 4, 2019, St. Louis Region – Gateway Motorsports Park officials today confirmed that its NTT IndyCar Series 500 and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series 200 will take place on the same weekend in 2020. NASCAR released the 2020 Truck Series schedule earlier this week and announced the seventh annual Gateway Truck Series event will take place on Friday, August 21, 2020. The fourth annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline for the NTT IndyCar Series will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

“As soon as NASCAR released the Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedule on Wednesday, we were deluged with calls and messages from fans regarding the two events,” said Chris Blair, Gateway Motorsports Park’s Executive Vice President and General Manager. “With the many changes affecting the overall Monster Energy Cup, Xfinity Series and Gander Outdoors schedules, we appreciate the cooperation between INDYCAR and NASCAR to allow us to produce this great weekend of racing. Our fans will be treated to two action-packed days and we are working to provide entertaining content both on and off the track all weekend long.”

While the final schedules have yet to be determined, the single-day NASCAR Truck Series 200 will run in conjunction with INDYCAR practice and qualifying throughout the day on Friday. In addition, GMP officials are working closely with the Indy Lights Series, Indy Pro 2000 Series and Vintage Indy Registry’s Icons of Open Wheel program.

“Our event will continue to evolve so that we are never presenting the same show twice,” Blair added. “We want to keep things fresh and exciting for our fans and we believe this is a major step forward in our goal of growing our St. Louis Speed Festival. We are working with more racing series and sanctioning bodies than ever before and are fully engaged on a very diverse schedule for the future.”

Additional details regarding the 2020 event weekend will be released in mid-September as final series schedules, ticket information and additional show content are confirmed.

Source: Track PR