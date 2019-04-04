Birmingham, Ala. (April 4, 2019) The 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season continues at Barber Motorsports Park this weekend with the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. Colton Herta will pilot the #88 GESS International Honda-powered Indy car along the 2.3-mile, 17-turn road course.

After two INDYCAR races, the 19-year-old is currently second in the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series standings. He hopes to combine the momentum from last weekend’s win with his love of the Barber Motorsports Park course for a good result this weekend. Herta had one win, two poles and three podium finishes at the Birmingham, Alabama course during his two years of racing an Indy Lights car.

“I’ve been itching to get back in the GESS International Honda-powered #88 Indy car after such a successful race at the Circuit of the Americas,” said Colton Herta. “Everybody is doing such a great job, and the car has been fast everywhere we’ve gone. Barber Motorsports Park is a track that I’ve always loved because its high commitment with little run off. This should be an interesting race as always”

“Coming on the heels of Harding Steinbrenner’s first ever victory, there’s a lot of momentum and excitement being carried forward,” said Brian Barnhart. “We’re going to do our best to continue the positive progress of team. Colton has some experience at Barber Motorsports Park in an Indy Lights car, and earlier this year we did some simulator work with him at Barber. So, hopefully, that will transfer positively on the race track. The victory at COTA put a lot of pep into everyone’s step, so we’re very much looking forward at another good weekend.”

Source: Team PR