Herta’s win makes history in first NTT IndyCar Series race at Circuit of The Americas AUSTIN, Texas (Sunday, March 24, 2019) – History was made in more than one way at Circuit of The Americas this weekend. Not only was the INDYCAR Classic the first NTT IndyCar Series race conducted at the track, but Colton…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.