Posted by Patrick Stephan on Tuesday, March 19th 2019

Race weekend: Friday, March 22 – Sunday, March 24 Track: Circuit of The Americas, 3.41-mile, 20-turn permanent road course (counterclockwise) in Austin, Texas Entry list: INDYCAR Classic (PDF) Race distance: 60 laps / 204.6 miles Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum single duration of 20 seconds. Firestone tire allotment: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate Twitter: @COTA, @IndyCar, #INDYCARClassic,…