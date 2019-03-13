INDIANAPOLIS, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 — Leaders from Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and elected officials gathered today to announce a new multi-year partnership between the two 100-year old, Indiana-based companies. Cummins is celebrating its centennial this year and as part of this, Cummins will have an enhanced presence at the Indianapolis Motor…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.