Track: Streets of St. Petersburg Race: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Date: March 10, 2019 No. 2 Hitachi Dallara/Chevrolet – Josef Newgarden Start: 2nd Finish: 1st (11th-career IndyCar Series victory) Status: Running Laps Completed: 110/110 Laps Led: 60 Points Position: 1st (+13 pts) Notes: Josef Newgarden started off his 2019 season in the best way possible, leading a race-high 60 of 110…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.