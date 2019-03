opener at St. Petersburg ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (Sunday, March 10, 2019) – When Josef Newgarden ran longer, harder and faster in a middle stint of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, it paid off with victory at the end. Newgarden kicked off the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season victorious by 2.8998 seconds over reigning…



