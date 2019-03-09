NTT INDYCAR SERIES
FRIDAY, MARCH 8, 2019
Tomorrow will host a practice session in the morning and the field of 24 will earn their starting positions in the afternoon. Qualifying will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network 2:30 p.m. ET.
- Finished the day first overall with a best lap time of 01:00.8969
- Finished both practice sessions of the day inside the top two
- Will look to make his sixth St. Pete appearance in the Firestone Fast Six tomorrow
“Really happy to be back in St. Pete. It’s just a fantastic event and fantastic venue. We definitely made some changes between the sessions and at first I thought it was a bit of a handful and it still is, we are right on the edge of tipping it over. It was a good outing. The Firestone Reds came in real quickly, as the Firestone Reds usually do. The car was pretty good. It is a handful at the moment, I’d like it to be a little bit more polite in a few areas. We will put our heads together as a team and work with Honda to get this No. 28 DHL up front but it is a good first step.”
No. 98 U.S. CONCRETE / CURB HONDA
- Finished the day third overall with a best lap time of 01:01.0351
- After finishing the first practice in 18th, found comfort and speed in the car for FP2 placing himself inside the top three
- Will look to better his best starting position which is currently second (2007)
“The U.S. Concrete car feels good – and we think we may even have a little bit more in it, so we just have to execute tomorrow. The car feels a little bit like Detroit, if we can just execute in qualifying, we can get it. So that’s going to be our goal, but I think we’re close.”
No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS HONDA
- Finished the day sixth overall with a best lap time of 01:01.1388
- Remained inside the top six upon the checkered flag of both practice sessions
- Looks to make his first Firestone Fast Six appearance on the streets of St. Petersburg where his best start is currently eighth
“It was a productive Friday. I think the team in general is pretty quick, obviously. It’s amazing how close it is. It’s going to take a lot of work tomorrow morning to ensure that we are in the Firestone Fast Six tomorrow afternoon. A couple hundredths (of a second) make a huge difference in terms of the (starting) position that you are in, so I think we have a good baseline. We will work to improve it some more this evening.”
No. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA
- Finished the day 23rd overall with a best lap time of 01:02.0331
- Despite the result of Practice 2, the sophomore driver is happy with the car and direction for tomorrow’s Practice 3
- Claimed the ninth spot on Practice 1’s time chart
“Overall I’m really happy with today. The last session was not what we wanted at all – we took a big gamble on some changes and it was the wrong way. Then I got a little too greedy and got into the wall a little bit. We’re ready for tomorrow, though. We have the speed in the Gainbridge car to run in the top six, which has given me a lot of confidence. We just have to put it all together.”