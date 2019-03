Chicago Blackhawks anthem singer Jim Cornelison will officially install the green flag atop the world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway Gate 1 at 2 p.m. Friday, March 8. The annual ceremony marks the start of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season and is an important milestone in the countdown to the 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge….



