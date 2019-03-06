INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, March 6, 2019) – MX1, a global solution provider of media services, and IMS Productions, a leader in media production and technology, announced today a partnership to provide distribution services for international race telecasts for the NTT IndyCar Series, the premier level of open-wheel racing in North America.

Over the next three seasons, beginning with this week’s season opener at St. Petersburg, Florida, IMS Productions will be responsible for transmitting all NTT IndyCar Series races to international rights holders in approximately 80 countries around the globe, and MX1 will provide both operational support and distribution services. The partnership comes following the announcement in January that INDYCAR, sanctioning organization for the NTT IndyCar Series, has created INDYCAR Media, the in-house global distribution arm to negotiate international media rights. INDYCAR and IMS Productions are both subsidiaries of Hulman & Company.

“We are excited for the opportunity to work with IMS Productions and distribute content for INDYCAR, the world’s fastest and most diverse racing series,” said Susanna Mandell Montello, Vice President of Global Sports at MX1. “MX1’s satellite distribution business is used by many big-name broadcasters in the sports environment and has gained a stellar reputation for reliability and worldwide coverage.”

IMS Productions will provide technical and engineering expertise and facilities for the creation of INDYCAR content and utilize its C- and Ku-band uplinks for the first mile of distribution, at which point MX1 will seamlessly receive the feed and distribute it to the world.

IMS Productions is a long-established leader in broadcasting sporting events such as the NTT IndyCar Series and PBR (Professional Bull Riders). By providing media professionals with state-of-the-art, broadcast-quality cameras and other cost-effective equipment, IMS Productions brings efficiency and cost savings to sports production.

MX1 is a leading media services provider with a global network that covers downlink/uplink and turnaround services from over 150 satellite platforms. With media centers located on three continents, MX1 will enable INDYCAR to access and distribute its content to even the most remote areas of the world.

“At IMS Productions, we pride ourselves on providing customers with a complete production solution, including mobile units, content services, and transmission services,” said Kevin Sublette, President at IMS Productions. “By collaborating with MX1, an expert in delivering flexible services that cut through transmission complexities, we can help INDYCAR distribute its racing content with the ultimate reliability and global reach that is imperative for live sports.”

—

About MX1

MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG), is a leading global media services provider. It works with leading media businesses to shape content into the ultimate viewer experience, ensuring it can appear on any device, anywhere in the world. MX1 offers a full range of content aggregation, content management, channel playout, online video/VOD, and content distribution services via its MX1 360 Unified Media Platform to amplify audience reach on any broadcast, online, or VOD platform.

MX1 has 16 offices worldwide and operates global state-of-the-art media centers on three continents, enabling customers to reach a potential audience of billions around the world. As well as managing more than 5 million media assets, every single day it distributes more than 3,200 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, and delivers over 8,400 hours of online video streaming and more than 560 hours of premium sports and live events.