ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (February 1, 2019) – Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with Chevrolet . Serving as the official truck for the sixth consecutive year, Chevrolet will have a strong presence on and off the track during the event, March 8-10, 2019. For Chevrolet competing in its eighth NTT IndyCar Series season as an engine supplier, it has achieved great success winning five of the previous seven season openers on the streets of St. Petersburg.

“Our partnership with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a key component to our NTT IndyCar Series program,” said Michael Stouffer, Chevrolet Motorsports Marketing Manager. “This event is geared to give fans the ultimate experience throughout the weekend. It provides us the opportunity to introduce the 2019 Chevrolet driver lineup, and give fans a great interactive experience that showcases our current vehicle portfolio, including the all-new Silverado and Blazer.”

Right before the start of the season-opening NTT IndyCar Series race, a fleet of all-new Chevrolet Silverados will carry the starting grid of drivers around the track for a fan parade lap as part of pre-race ceremonies. In addition to the all-new Silverado truck, Chevrolet will showcase various vehicles from its 2019 vehicle lineup at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg with an engaging interactive display. A full schedule of appearances by Team Chevy IndyCar drivers at its display will be announced soon to race fans.

“We are proud to have Chevrolet’s continued support of this world-class event,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “Chevy’s wide range of vehicle models and interactive displays provide a spectacular feature for fans attending the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.”

In IndyCar competition on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary St. Petersburg street circuit, the Chevy 2.2-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine has powered Helio Castroneves (2012), James Hinchcliffe (2013), Will Power (2014) to victories plus back-to-back wins for Juan Pablo Montoya (2015 and 2016). Including Power, winner of the 2018 Indianapolis 500, the “Bowtie Brand” will have a strong field of NTT IndyCar Series championship contenders again in 2019.

In addition to a significant brand presence of trackside and spectator signage, Chevrolet provides the official vehicles used by event staff. It also is the official pace car and safety vehicle used during the on track action.