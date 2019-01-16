“REV is excited to be the title sponsor of the NTT IndyCar Series event at Road America,” said Tim Sullivan, President and CEO of REV Group, “Road America is one of North America’s premier road courses, and a proud part of our community. Motorsports is an effective platform for REV to connect with our customers and showcase the technology, engineering and quality we put into our vehicles. We are using the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America to pay tribute to first responders, sharing our appreciation for the dedicated people who use our vehicles each day to serve their communities.”

As part of REV’s entitlement of the NTT IndyCar REV Grand Group Prix weekend, June 20-23, REV will create a unique hospitality and race experience to salute first responders at the event. Additionally, vehicles from E-ONE, AEV, Wheeled Coach and Fleetwood RV and other REV brands will be prominently featured and on display allowing fans to get a close look at the REV specialty vehicles that equip first responders and enrich the RV lifestyle.

As the parent company of 30 specialty vehicle brands, REV connects and protects communities around the world with a lineup of vehicle brands that span the bus, emergency (fire and ambulance), recreation and specialty markets. REV’s lineup of brands features vehicles that help fight fires, transport patients to hospitals, shuttle travelers to airports and children to schools, and create memorable experiences for outdoor enthusiasts. More than 240,000 REV vehicles are in service today across America- a bumper-to-bumper feat that stretches from New York City to Dallas.

“REV Group is a great fit for Road America,” said George Bruggenthies, Road America’s Senior Consultant and former President and General Manager. “They have a unique cadre of brands that have been instrumental in moving America forward. From first responders to families, REV emanates American pride and American success through its diverse vehicle brands. We feel that REV will incorporate itself very well with Road America’s fan base while rewarding first responders through this entitlement. We are very excited to have them on board in such a prestigious capacity.”

The NTT IndyCar Series REV Group Grand Prix weekend takes center stage at Road America June 20-23 where an international lineup of drivers will have their chance to battle it out for glory on one of the world’s most revered road courses. The first NTT IndyCar race at Road America took place in 1982, when Hector Rebaque was crowned as the winner. In 2000, Dario Franchitti set the track record with a lap of 1 minute, 39.866 seconds (145.924 mph) set in qualifying for the 2000 race. Legendary drivers Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi have each won three times at Road America, while Jacques Villeneuve and Paul Tracy were two-time winners on the high-speed course. Since the NTT IndyCar Series returned in 2016, Will Power, Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden have earned titles at the storied circuit.