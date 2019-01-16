All Camping Locations Now Available for Purchase and Kids Camp for Free

LONG POND, Pa. (January 16, 2019) – Pocono Raceway announced today an upgrade to a popular camping area, now referred to as ‘50-Amp Family Grandstand Camping,’ to include electricity and water. These improvements were made one year after the Raceway added power and water hook ups to the Trackside and 50-Amp Infield Camping areas. All camping spots, including the new 50-Amp Family Grandstand Camping locations, are now available for purchase for the 2019 Pocono 400, Gander Outdoors 400and ABC Supply 500 race weekends. As a reminder, kids camp for free at ‘The Tricky Triangle.’

The 50-Amp Family Grandstand Camping spots are located along the fence line on the backside of Turn 3 and adjacent to the Trackside Camping area along the fence line that borders Long Pond Road. These enhanced camping spots will include 50-Amp power hook up powered by the Raceway’s 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm, water hook up, complimentary daily ice delivery, complimentary sewage service, voucher for a souvenir program with diecast car and two Pit/Paddock Passes.

“We are thrilled to be offering more upgraded camping locations for the 2019 season,” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President. “As in 2018, our renewal guests were given the first opportunity to purchase these upgraded camping spots and the initial feedback has been very positive. The remaining spots are now available for purchase and, based on the success of improved Trackside and 50-Amp Infield Camping areas last year, we strongly believe they will sell out quickly.”

Camping guests attending Pocono Raceway’s NASCAR and INDYCAR race weekends receive several perks. Kids, ages 12 and under, can camp for the entire race weekend for free. Camping guests will also receive four-day access to the Raceway, starting on Thursday, free access to the Grandstand on Friday and Saturday, free access to the Bark (dog) Park and complimentary access to the #POCONOMTNS Inclusive Playground.

All Family Grandstand Camping guests, regardless of age and including children, are required to have a Sunday Grandstand ticket. All Sunday Grandstand tickets are reserved. Sunday tickets for kids, ages 12 and under, in the 100 and 200 Levels of the Grandstand can be selected or requested, free of charge, when purchasing online or over the phone.