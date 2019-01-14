INDYCAR will make a major announcement at 12:15 p.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 15 against the backdrop of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Among the dignitaries participating will be: Mark Miles, president and CEO of Hulman & Company, the parent of INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway; Jay Frye, INDYCAR president; and select INDYCAR champion drivers and team representatives. The announcement will take place on the Atrium Stage of the Cobo Center, site of the NAIAS. Media are invited to attend, with no credentials necessary for access to the Atrium Stage. A livestream of the announcement will also be available on IndyCar.com via the NAIAS website. WHAT: INDYCAR major announcement WHEN: 12:15 p.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 15 WHERE: Atrium Stage, Cobo Center, Detroit (during media days for the North American International Auto Show) GUESTS:

• Mark Miles, president and CEO, Hulman & Company

• Jay Frye, president, INDYCAR

• Select INDYCAR champion drivers and team representatives LIVESTREAM: https://www.indycar.com/