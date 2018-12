INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018) – INDYCAR and BorgWarner Inc. have reached an agreement that will see the Michigan-based company continue as the official turbocharger supplier for the IndyCar Series through the 2020 season. It continues a relationship that has seen the BorgWarner name become synonymous with Indy car racing for more than eight decades…



