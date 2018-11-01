INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 1, 2018) – Veteran IndyCar driver Marco Andretti will be taking an enhanced role in the No. 98 team’s entry come 2019 as the U.S. Concrete-branded Honda will officially be entered by Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco Andretti & Curb-Agajanian.

“I’m happy and proud to invest back into the team that I have been with for 13 seasons and counting,” said Marco Andretti. “I truly believe this is the best team out there and I’m looking forward to a fun, competitive future with the U.S. Concrete No. 98 family.”

“I’m proud to see Marco looking beyond the racing seat and taking a vested interest in not just his car entry, but the future of motorsport that can one day take him beyond his driving career,” said Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti. “Marco has many driving years ahead of him and many victories yet to come but is continuing to see the big picture of racing and that will in turn make him a stronger competitor all around.”

The No. 98 Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco Andretti & Curb-Agajanian entry will take to the track for the 2019 IndyCar Series season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg March 10. Marco Andretti will join Andretti Autosport teammates Alexander Rossi (No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS Honda), Ryan Hunter-Reay (No. 28 DHL Honda) and Zach Veach (No. 26 Group 1001 Honda) for 17 rounds of competition in America’s premiere open-wheel series.