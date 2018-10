Cornelison To Return to IMS in 2019 Famed Blackhawks Performer To Sing at Indianapolis 500, Other Events INDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 – Fan favorite Jim Cornelison will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2019, singing “Back Home Again in Indiana” at the 103rd Indianapolis 500 and performing at other events as part of…



