SOURCE: Sonoma Raceway SONOMA, Calif. (Sept. 20, 2018) — Fundraising events combined to raise more than $76,000 for local youth groups during the Grand Prix of Sonoma Verizon IndyCar Series weekend at Sonoma Raceway, Sept. 14-16. Proceeds from the majority of events will directly benefit Sonoma County youth organizations through the Sonoma Chapter of Speedway…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.