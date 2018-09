By Patrick Stephan I got the chance to listen to today’s INDYCAR teleconference which followed up the official announcement of Harding Steinbrenner Racing’s formation. This wasn’t exactly a big secret in the paddock, but it is nice to see it made officially official. As sent earlier the team will employ Patricio O’Ward and Colton Herta…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.