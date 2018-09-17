INDYCAR Grand Prix of Sonoma results
Click HERE to view and download the official race results of the INDYCAR Grand Prix of Sonoma.
SONOMA, California – Results Sunday of the Verizon IndyCar Series event INDYCAR Grand Prix of Sonoma on the 2.385-mile Sonoma Raceway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):
1. (1) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 85, Running
2. (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running
3. (7) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running
4. (8) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 85, Running
5. (4) Marco Andretti, Honda, 85, Running
6. (11) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 85, Running
7. (6) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 85, Running
8. (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running
9. (5) Patricio O’Ward, Chevrolet, 85, Running
10. (14) Ed Jones, Honda, 85, Running
11. (20) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 85, Running
12. (18) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 85, Running
13. (25) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 85, Running
14. (10) Zach Veach, Honda, 85, Running
15. (15) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 85, Running
16. (13) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 85, Running
17. (16) Jack Harvey, Honda, 85, Running
18. (22) Carlos Munoz, Honda, 85, Running
19. (23) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 85, Running
20. (19) Colton Herta, Chevrolet, 85, Running
21. (21) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 84, Running
22. (24) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 76, Running
23. (9) Graham Rahal, Honda, 66, Running
24. (17) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 38, Mechanical
25. (12) Takuma Sato, Honda, 15, Mechanical
Race Statistics
Winner’s average speed: 99.440 mph
Time of Race: 2:02:19.1667
Margin of victory: 2.7573 seconds
Cautions: 1 for 5 laps
Lead changes: 5 among 3 drivers
Lap Leaders:
Hunter-Reay, Ryan 1 – 15
Newgarden, Josef 16
Power, Will 17 – 18
Hunter-Reay, Ryan 19 – 61
Power, Will 62 – 63
Hunter-Reay, Ryan 64 – 85
Verizon IndyCar Series point standings: Dixon 678, Rossi 621, Power 582, Hunter-Reay 566, Newgarden 560, Pagenaud 492, Bourdais 425, Andretti 392, Rahal 392, Hinchcliffe 391.