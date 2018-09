SOURCE: RLLR PR BROWNSBURG, Ind. (September 16, 2018) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Takuma Sato will return to the team in 2019. Sato is the most recent winner in the IndyCar Series after having led 25 laps at the Grand Prix of Portland en route to his third series victory and first…



