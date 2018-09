By Steve Wittich Ryan Hunter-Reay’s pole-winning lap for the 2018 INDYCAR Grand Prix Of Sonoma was 2.1 seconds slower than Josef Newgarden’s pole lap from 2017. However, that doesn’t mean things are more comfortable for the drivers. Depending on who you ask, the universal aero kits being used this season have 30% to 40% less…



