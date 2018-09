09.14.18 The first official on-track day from Sonoma Raceway is in the books as the series nears the season’s end and the crowning of a champion. The filed of 25 will return to the 2.385-mile track Saturday for one round of practice and an afternoon qualifying session. Qualifying will be a delayed broadcast at 8…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.