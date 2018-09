Verizon IndyCar Series OF NOTE: Local favorite, Alexander Rossi, heads into the season finale just 29 points behind leader Scott Dixon. Rossi has remained inside the top three in championship standings the entirety of the 2018 season. Rossi has completed the most laps of any driver this season (2281 of 2283 laps), has earned eight…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.