INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018) – Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens underwent surgeries this week at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis to repair fractures to both of his legs and hands from injuries sustained in a crash during the INDYCAR event at Pocono Raceway on Aug. 19. The surgeries were completed without complication. Wickens…



