PORTLAND, Oregon – Results of qualifying Saturday for the Grand Prix of Portland Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 1.964-mile Portland International Raceway, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses:

1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 57.3467 (123.292 mph)

2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 57.6877 (122.563)

3. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 57.7361 (122.461)

4. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 57.8881 (122.139)

5. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 57.9699 (121.967)

6. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 58.1057 (121.682)

7. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 57.6429 (122.659)

8. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 57.6499 (122.644)

9. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 57.7277 (122.478)

10. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 57.7772 (122.374)

11. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 57.8554 (122.208)

12. (20) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 57.9010 (122.112)

13. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 57.9620 (121.983)

14. (6) Carlos Munoz, Honda, 57.6748 (122.591)

15. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 57.9865 (121.932)

16. (19) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 57.7321 (122.469)

17. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 57.9939 (121.916)

18. (39) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 57.7735 (122.381)

19. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 58.0036 (121.896)

20. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 57.7848 (122.357)

21. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 58.1635 (121.561)

22. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 58.0983 (121.697)

23. (32) Alfonso Celis Jr, Chevrolet, 58.2735 (121.331)

24. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 58.2531 (121.374)

25. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 58.3219 (121.231)