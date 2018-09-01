“It’s been a pretty rough weekend just on rhythm. Trying to get a rhythm, trying to get laps in with traffic and everything else, but we had a nice little turn around from yesterday. The DHL Honda really wasn’t doing what I needed it to do. I don’t think we’re out of the ballpark completely, but we made some good changes, and really worked with the teammates. Marco [Andretti] has been fast all weekend, so we worked with him a bit trying to get the right setup on the car for today and it definitely gave me what I needed and that was nice. We just need to put our heads together now and try to figure out what we are going to do for the race. It’s going to be completely different. All in all it was a pretty good turnaround today and we’ll look forward to tomorrow. Zach Veach did a really great job. I’m really proud of the kid. If you got to see some of the data traces and what he is doing, he’s really committed, super committed. Some of the sessions that are really, really hairy and could have huge consequences, he’s sometimes the best – it’s cool to see that. He’s done a really good job and he’s a great teammate.”