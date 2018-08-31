Florida Georgia Line To Power Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard: Race Namesake, Festival Headliner + Grand Marshal Big Machine President and CEO Scott Borchetta To Wave Green Flag INDIANAPOLIS, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 – Global superstars Florida Georgia Line were already slated to have a huge presence as race namesake and festival headliners…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.