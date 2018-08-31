This weekend, Gabby Chaves is excited to pilot the #88 Harding Racing Chevrolet at the Portland International Raceway for the Portland Grand Prix. The Colombian-American will race 105 laps for 206.22 miles along the permanent 12-turn, 1.964-mile road course.

The team hopes to bring the from last weekend’s strong performance at Gateway Motorsports Park to this week’s road course with Chaves at the wheel for the 16th race of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series.

“Great to come off one of our best performance weekends at Gateway and to keep the momentum going into Portland. I’ve never driven on the track, but it certainly seems like one of the high-speed flowing tracks that I love driving on. Ready to take on this challenge and looking forward to a great weekend with a full day of testing before the weekend starts, which should be fantastic and great for us as we keep striving for better and a faster performance.”

“I’m looking forward to this weekend,” said Brian Barnhart. “After testing here earlier in the month with Colton Herta, it gave us a decent starting point and some knowledge of the race track. Now Gabby and Gerald have taken it to the next step here at the open test today and we feel very happy and comfortable with some improved performance especially this afternoon. We’re really excited about the weekend.”

Official Portland Grand Prix practice starts on today at 10:45 a.m. PT. NBC Sports will broadcast qualifying live from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT on Saturday. Green flag will be Sunday, September 2 at 12:09 p.m. PT.