Terry Stotts, head coach of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, will serve as the honorary grand marshal for the Grand Prix of Portland which began this morning and goes through Sunday at Portland International Raceway (PIR).

Entering his seventh season with the Trail Blazers this fall, Coach Stotts has Midwest roots as a graduate of Bloomington High School North in Bloomington, Ind., where he developed an appreciation for Indy car racing.

“I couldn’t be more excited or honored to serve as the grand marshal for the Grand Prix of Portland,” said Stotts. “It’s terrific to see the series returning to Rip City, which has a long Indy car history. It promises to be an action-packed weekend, and I’m really looking forward to being a part of it.”

“It’s awesome to have Coach Stotts, the head of Portland’s most renowned pro sports team, involved in the event as Indy cars return to the Rose City,” said Jerry Jensen, general manager of the Grand Prix of Portland. “We’re expecting a great crowd, and can’t wait for his command for drivers to start their engines on Sunday.”

Amanda Fritz, Portland Parks Commissioner, will have the honor of waving the green flag on the field of 25 Indy cars. She has been a key supporter in bringing this race back to Portland International Raceway after an 11-year absence.

In addition to Sunday’s featured 105-lap (206.54 miles) Verizon IndyCar Series race set to take the green flag at 12:09 p.m. PT, a variety of off track activities are in store for race fans and festival-goers throughout the weekend. A diverse selection of food options also await visitors spread across the infield and outfield areas of Portland International Raceway.

Speed Zone will feature a display from the World of Speed Motorsports Museum based nearby in Wilsonville plus more exotic sports cars. It is also the place for games and fun and where to purchase the latest racing merchandise of fans’ favorite drivers and teams.

Autograph sessions will be held later today at four different times in INDYCAR Fan Village with drivers from all race series.

Those attending the Grand Prix of Portland can save a life this weekend. On Saturday, the Red Cross will be on the east end of Speed Zone helping race fans donate blood. At the end of the day Saturday on the Cooper Tires stage, The Week in IndyCar on the Marshall Pruett Podcast happens live with an opportunity to asks questions to a guest panel which includes Sebastien Bourdais, Dario Franchitti and Will Power.

Spectators are encouraged to use TriMet’s MAX Yellow Line. It is a quick and convenient option that drops off at the Delta Park/Vanport MAX Station, right next to Portland International Raceway (PIR). The main gate is less than a tenth of a mile from the rail station. Transfer to the MAX Yellow Line from other MAX lines at the Rose Quarter Transit Center. TriMet has a number of free Park & Rides throughout the MAX system to help passengers connect with trains.

The Grand Prix of Portland is a tremendous family value. Children 12 and under receive free general admission to the event and free admission to the Verizon IndyCar Series paddock throughout the weekend when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Visit portlandgp.com for ticket information.