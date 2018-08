CHEVROLET RACING IN THE VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 GATEWAY MOTORSPORTS PARK MADISON, ILLINOIS AUGUST 25, 2018 Will Power Puts Chevrolet in Victory Lane at Gateway Madison, Il – For the third time this season, and the 35th time in his career, Will Power stood on the top step of a…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.