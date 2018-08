Madison, IL (August 25, 2018) – Dale Coyne Racing’s Pietro Fittipaldi scored his best career Verizon IndyCar Series finish on Saturday night, moving up from the final place on the grid aboard his #19 Paysafe car to finish 11th at Gateway Motorsports Park. With qualifying being canceled on Friday because of inclement weather, the starting lineup…



