VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 PRACTICE REPORT 08.24.18 A rainy day in St. Louis saw a condensed and delayed schedule for the Verizon IndyCar Series, resulting in the cancelation of the day’s qualifying session and extension of the night’s practice session. Without qualifying, the field will start Saturday’s race based on points standing…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.