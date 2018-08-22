Race weekend: Friday, Aug. 24 – Saturday, Aug. 25 Track: Gateway Motorsports Park, a 1.25-mile oval in Madison, Illinois Race distance: 248 laps / 310 miles Entry List: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta & Valvoline (PDF) Firestone tire allotment: Eleven sets for use throughout the weekend Twitter: @GatewayMSP @IndyCar, #Bommarito500, #IndyCar Event website: http://www.gatewaymsp.com/ INDYCAR website: www.IndyCar.com 2017 race winner: Josef Newgarden (No….



