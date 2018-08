Posted by Patrick Stephan on Monday, August 20th 2018

Track: Pocono Raceway Race: Pocono 500 Date: August 19, 2018 No. 1 Hitachi Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet – Josef Newgarden Start: 2nd Finish: 5th Status: Running Laps Completed: 200/200 Laps Led: 0 Points Position: 3rd (-66 pts) Notes: Josef Newgarden and the No. 1 Hitachi Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet team produced a strong effort at Pocono Raceway Sunday that ultimately earned them a fifth-place finish….