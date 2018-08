Carpenter Qualifies 15th for 175th Indy Car Race; Pigot Will Start 16th in First Race at Pocono Raceway LONG POND, Penn. (August 18, 2018) – Qualifying Notes Ed Carpenter Racing’s pair of Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolets will begin tomorrow’s 500-mile race side-by-side as both Ed Carpenter and Spencer Pigot earned starting positions in Row 8. The…



