By Steve Wittich For the 53rd time in his career, Will Power will start an Indy car race from the pole. That ties the Aussie with the legendary A.J. Foyt for second all-time. Power is now 14 poles behind Mario Andretti for the most poles of all time. It’s Power’s third pole at Pocono Raceway…



