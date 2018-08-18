By Steve Wittich Zach Veach, who was one of five drivers to test at Pocono Raceway last week led his first Verizon IndyCar Series practice session in preparation for the ABC Supply 500. After the session, the Andretti Autosport rookie credited testing at Pocono Raceway last week for allowing him to get comfortable right away….



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.