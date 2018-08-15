Indianapolis, Indiana (August 15, 2018) – Juncos Racing announced today the team will enter one Cadillac DPi-V.R entry for the full 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Juncos Racing currently runs in the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires, the Indy Lights Championship Presented by Cooper Tires, and the Verizon IndyCar Series. Photo Credit: Aldo Falla Juncos…



