Indianapolis, Ind. ( August 15, 2018 ) Conor Daly will return to the Harding Racing stable for the ABC Supply 500 weekend at Pocono Raceway starting on Saturday, August 18 . The American will pilot the #88 Chevrolet for 200 laps around the ‘Tricky Triangle’, a three-turn superspeedway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania for 500 miles.

Daly recently drove for Harding Racing in the Honda Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and in the Honda Indy Toronto where his 13th place finish is the #88’s best so far this season. This coming weekend will be the team’s second race at Pocono Raceway and Daly’s third.

“Having the chance to race at Pocono is really exciting for me,” said Conor Daly. “Because it means as a team we’ll have had a chance to race at a road course, street course and superspeedway together. It’ll be a new challenge for us to work through, and I can’t wait for it. Thankfully, after competing at the Indy 500 this year, I have some experience with the superspeedway aero package which gives me some more confidence heading into the weekend. The Chevrolet engine was obviously very strong at Indy, so I look forward to working with them alongside the Harding Racing boys yet again this year.”

“Harding Racing feels our second half of the season program has generated considerable benefits for us,” said Brian Barnhart. “We’re going to continue that at Pocono Raceway in an effort to make sure that Conor had an opportunity to participate on all the disciplines that are included in the Verizon IndyCar Series schedule. We would have done a street circuit, a permanent road course, and now a superspeedway with Conor when he runs at Pocono, and getting the feedback from him with each of those types of tracks is important for our future.”