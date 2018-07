INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, July 30, 2018) – In 2019, Verizon IndyCar Series fans will get what they’ve asked for at Iowa Speedway: the return of a night race. INDYCAR announced today that next year’s race at the Newton, Iowa, oval track will be held under the lights for the first time in four years. The Verizon…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.