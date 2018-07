Posted by Patrick Stephan on Sunday, July 29th 2018

Rookie Jordan King Will Start 16th in Tomorrow’s Honda Indy 200; Spencer Pigot Qualifies 18th (LEXINGTON, Ohio) July 28, 2018 – Qualifying Notes After today’s qualification session, Ed Carpenter Racing has shifted their focus to tomorrow’s Honda Indy 200. A red flag abbreviated Spencer Pigot and Jordan King’s qualification group, leaving them with limited time to…