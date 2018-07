LEXINGTON, Ohio (Friday, July 27, 2018) – The hunt to chase down Scott Dixon for the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series points lead begins in earnest this weekend at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. Several drivers close to Dixon in the standings took the first step by turning laps quicker than the Chip Ganassi Racing…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.