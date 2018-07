TORONTO (Sunday, July 15, 2018) – A week after issues bedeviled his chances, Scott Dixon was the model of cool, calm and consistency in winning the Honda Indy Toronto. In doing so, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver extended his Verizon IndyCar Series championship lead and added to his career legacy. Dixon, in the No. 9…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.