Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, July 14th 2018

Track: Streets of Toronto Race: Honda Indy Toronto Date: July 14, 2018 No. 1 Hitachi Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet – Josef Newgarden Position: 1st (6th-career Verizon IndyCar Series pole) Time / Speed: 59.4956 sec / 108.068 mph No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet – Will Power Position: 4th Time / Speed: 59.8818 sec / 107.372 mph No. 22 DXC Technology Team Penske…