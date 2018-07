07.13.18 Two practices down, one more to go before the field of 23 qualify tomorrow for the Honda Indy Toronto. The qualifying session will go green at 1:55 p.m. ET with delayed coverage available at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. No. 98 OBERTO CIRCLE K / CURB HONDA Finished the day third overall…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.