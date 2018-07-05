HONDA INDY TORONTO AND OLG FORM A WINNING PARTNERSHIP

July 5, 2018

July 13-15, 2018

A provincial agency, OLG’s mission is to generate revenue for the province, stimulate and enhance economic development, and promote Responsible Gambling – all in the best of interests of the Province of Ontario. Last year, OLG delivered a record $2.36 billion to the Province to support key government initiatives.

“OLG makes dreams come true – every day, across the province of Ontario. We are pleased to partner with the Honda Indy Toronto by sponsoring the OLG Winners’ Circle. We love to be right where winning moments happen,” said Randy Weyersberg, OLG Vice-President of Marketing and Planning. “And we’re excited to be able to share that ‘winning feeling’ with all race fans throughout the event.”

“It’s magnificent to have OLG join on to support this great Toronto festival in many engaging ways both before and during the event,” said Jeff Atkinson, Honda Indy Toronto President. “Winners will be around every corner with all the experiences that OLG plans to bring to the Honda Indy Toronto.”

OLG brings the ‘winning feeling’ to the Honda Indy Toronto. The excitement begins with the OLG ‘Feel the Win’ contesting campaign in advance of the Honda Indy Toronto event weekend, awarding #indyTO experiences through OLG media partners. At the event, the winning drivers in each of the weekend’s 10 races will stand on top of the podium at OLG Winners’ Circle. Festival fans can visit OLG Winners’ Corner in Thunder Alley to experience the thrill of winning for themselves and the chance at exclusive race access and additional perks. Follow @OntarioLottery for exciting contest opportunities. #OLGfeelthewin.