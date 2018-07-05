HONDA INDY TORONTO AND OLG FORM A WINNING PARTNERSHIP
Racers Will Visit OLG Winners’ Circle during July Weekend
TORONTO (July 5, 2018) – Honda Indy Toronto is excited to announce a new, exciting partnership with Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) for the event taking place July 13-15, 2018. With this partnership, racers will celebrate their winning moment at OLG Winners’ Circle during this year’s annual summer festival at Exhibition Place.
A provincial agency, OLG’s mission is to generate revenue for the province, stimulate and enhance economic development, and promote Responsible Gambling – all in the best of interests of the Province of Ontario. Last year, OLG delivered a record $2.36 billion to the Province to support key government initiatives.
“OLG makes dreams come true – every day, across the province of Ontario. We are pleased to partner with the Honda Indy Toronto by sponsoring the OLG Winners’ Circle. We love to be right where winning moments happen,” said Randy Weyersberg, OLG Vice-President of Marketing and Planning. “And we’re excited to be able to share that ‘winning feeling’ with all race fans throughout the event.”
“It’s magnificent to have OLG join on to support this great Toronto festival in many engaging ways both before and during the event,” said Jeff Atkinson, Honda Indy Toronto President. “Winners will be around every corner with all the experiences that OLG plans to bring to the Honda Indy Toronto.”
OLG brings the ‘winning feeling’ to the Honda Indy Toronto. The excitement begins with the OLG ‘Feel the Win’ contesting campaign in advance of the Honda Indy Toronto event weekend, awarding #indyTO experiences through OLG media partners. At the event, the winning drivers in each of the weekend’s 10 races will stand on top of the podium at OLG Winners’ Circle. Festival fans can visit OLG Winners’ Corner in Thunder Alley to experience the thrill of winning for themselves and the chance at exclusive race access and additional perks. Follow @OntarioLottery for exciting contest opportunities. #OLGfeelthewin.
July 13th is Fan Friday presented by the Ontario Honda Dealers. Gates are open free to fans on Friday with a voluntary donation in support of Make-A-Wish® Canada. Kids 12 and under receive free general admission throughout the weekend when accompanied by a ticketed adult. For complete ticket pricing and event information, visit hondaindy.com.
Source: Event PR